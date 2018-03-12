Rep. Eric Genrich will run for Green Bay mayor

A state lawmaker from Green Bay says he won’t run for re-election to the Legislature, and instead will run for mayor of Green Bay. Representative Eric Genrich made the announcement Monday.

In a statement, Genrich said he made his decision after spending “a lot of time talking with family, friends, and community members.” Genrich has served in the Legislature since 2012.

In his statement, Genrich said he “never intended to make a lifelong career out of legislative service. I am proud of my record of advocacy and bipartisan accomplishment, and I plan to carry forward with that spirit in the future.”

The race for Green Bay mayor next spring is expected to be wide open after longtime incumbent Jim Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth term.

Genrich, one of several people who have expressed interest in running for the job, said the next year will be a busy one. “I will talk to my fellow citizens in every neighborhood, listen to the hopes and dreams they have for our community, and give voice to those ideas as best as I can.”

The mayoral election is set for April 2019. If more than two candidates run, a primary election would held in February.

WTAQ