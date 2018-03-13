Report: state finances at or below average

A new report shows the state’s fiscal situation has improved since 2010, but remains at or below the national average. Dale Knapp is a researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum. He said they’ve seen progress in the short and long term, due to two factors.

He said the first is that the state repaired the unemployment fund, and the other factor was that lawmakers stopped using one-time money and raiding some funds to cover unrelated costs.

Knapp said Wisconsin’s fiscal health is back to where it was around 2002, but there’s still room for improvement. He said lawmakers have to make sure the state is better prepared for when the next recession hits.

WHBY