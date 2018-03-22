Rettke named to USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team

Wisconsin sophomore-to-be, Dana Rettke, has been named to the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team China Tour roster. It’s comprised of current collegiate players who will train and compete in China from May 20-31.

Rettke was one of 12 players and three middles selected to the team. She will be making her first appearance in a USA uniform.

The 6’8 Rettke was named the 2017 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Freshman of the Year. She was also named the AVCA Northeast Regional Freshman of the Year and the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year.

Rettke led the Badgers and ranked third nationally with a .443 hitting percentage. She also led the team and ranked 10th in the Big Ten with a 3.42 kills per set. The freshman had a team-best 1.37 blocks per set, which ranked third in the Big Ten and 23rd nationally. Rettke also ranked second on the team with 25 service aces (0.22 per set).