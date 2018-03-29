Round 2 of the flu

Wisconsin is not finished with the flu season yet. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says a second round of flu is hitting the state, just as it seemed one of the most severe flu seasons in decades was ending.

The latest threat comes from influenza-B. It is less severe than influenza-A. , but it’s still a concern for young families. Doctors say it is hitting young people harder than the older population and more children are being hospitalized.

State influenza coordinator Tom Haupt says there have been 65 hundred influenza hospitalizations in Wisconsin. There have been adult deaths, but no children have died in the state. Haupt says we still need to remain vigiliant with hand washing and if you haven’t gotten one yet, a flu shot.