Rowsey’s career comes to an end in NIT quarterfinals

Marquette’s post-season run ended in the N.I.T. quarterfinals, falling 85-80 to the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Al McGuire Center on Tuesday night.

Senior Andrew Rowsey poured in 29 points in his final game with the Golden Eagles. He ends the year with 716 points, surpassing Dwyane Wade’s 710 points recorded during the 2002-03 Final Four season. He also tied a season-best with six 3-pointers to move him past Steve Novak (121 in 2005-06) into first in Marquette single season history with 125 triples.

Markus Howard added 21 points for the Golden Eagles (21-14) while Sam Hauser finished with 13 points.

The Nittany Lions (24-13) will face either Mississippi State or Louisville at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 27. They advanced to the NIT semifinals for the first time since winning the 2009 tournament. Penn State is now 6-0 in N.I.T. quarterfinal games.