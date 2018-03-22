Russian trolls hyped Wisconsin events on social media

Russian trolls spread division among Americans by distorting events in Wisconsin. From the Sherman Park riots in Milwaukee — to a Badger fan in a Barack Obama mask with a noose — the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports misleading tweets and retweets were part of a massive campaign linked to Russian trolls.

Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling for the Senate Commerce Committee to hold hearings. Leaders including Wisconsin’s Republican Governor Scott Walker to former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder have also asked for a federal response to Russian meddling.