Governor Scott Walker’s new chief of staff is returning to a familiar role. Eric Schutt will replace Rich Zipperer, who is moving to the state Public Service Commission.

Zipperer took over as chief of staff when Schutt left in September 2015. Schutt was a member of the original Walker administration, taking the top position in September 2011.

Schutt has been working as a senior vice president for United-Health Group since he left state government.