Former Green Bay Packers defensive back Sam Shields is looking to make an NFL comeback and will make a couple of free agent visits.

The 30-year-old Shields is scheduled to meet with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and the Cleveland Browns shortly after.

Shields suffered his fifth documented concussion in the 2016 Green Bay Packers opener against Jacksonville and hasn’t played since. Shields sat out the entire 2017 season.

Shields has been working out with a personal trainer in Atlanta.