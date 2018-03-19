Google+

St. Norbert, Stevens Point advance to NCAA D-3 Frozen Four

Two Wisconsin teams will make up half of the four-team field at this week’s Division 3 NCAA Frozen Four in Lake Placid, New York.

St. Norbert College and UW-Stevens Point both advanced with victories over the weekend.

The Green Knights advanced for a record 12th time following a 5-2 win over Augsburg University in a national quarterfinal game at Cornerstone Community Center in De Pere, Wis.

St. Norbert (25-4-1) will face Colby College (17-10-2) in a national semifinal at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday at Herb Brooks Arena.  The schools 12th appearance in the NCAA Frozen Four ties Norwich University.

UW-Stevens Point will face Salve Regina University in the other semifinal game.  The Pointers advanced by knocking off Adrian College 5-2 on Saturday in Adrian, Michigan.  Stevens Point improved to 21-5-3 on the season.  Freshman forward Zach Zech tallied a pair of goals in the win.

 

 


