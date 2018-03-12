St. Norbert to host NCAA hockey quarterfinal

St. Norbert College earned the No. 1 seeding in the West Region in the NCAA Division 3 Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament and will host a national quarterfinal game for the 17th straight tournament appearance.

The Green Knights will host Augsburg University in a national quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17 at the Cornerstone Community Center in De Pere. The winner will advance to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four on March 23-24 at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York.

The Auggies (18-9) knocked off Marian 3-1 on Saturday in Minneapolis in a first round game.

This tournament appearance for the Knights will be their 18th. They’re 28-13-1 all-time in the NCAA tournament and with National Championships in 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2014. St. Norbert is 19-4 in its last 23 NCAA Tournament games dating back to 2008.

Augsburg is making its fifth NCAA Division III Tournament appearance. the Auggies are 4-6-1 all-time, advancing to the Frozen Four in 1998.