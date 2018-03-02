Suspect fatally shot during attempted bank robbery

An attempted bank robbery ended in death in Madison Thursday, where a security guard fatally shot a masked man at an east side Chase Bank branch.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. at the bank location at 4513 Milwaukee Street. Police Chief Mike Koval said the suspect was “posturing” as if he had a weapon, but investigators were trying to determine whether he was armed.

Koval said the bank had added the security guard about three weeks ago. There have been at least two robberies at the bank since December of 2017.

The security guard who shot and killed the would-be robber is assisting in the investigation. There were seven other people inside the bank at the time, none of whom were injured.

WIBA