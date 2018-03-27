Suter is sharp in exhibition loss in Houston

Kyle Tucker clubbed a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-2 exhibition win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Minute Maid Park.

Tucker was the fifth overall pick by the Astros in the 2015 draft. Tucker clubbed his fifth homer of the spring, giving him 21 RBIs and raising his average to .439 this spring, but will start the regular season in the minors.

Christian Yelich drove in both of Milwaukee’s runs with a two-run double in the third innings.

Brewers starter Brent Suter pitched five innings of one-run ball. He struck out seven with no walks. In his last two games, Suter has now struck out 14 batters in 9 2/3 innings.

The Brewers will close out exhibition play against the Astros this afternoon (1:10 p.m. CT). Zach Davies (2-0, 2.38 ERA) starts for the Brewers. He will start the Brewers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 2nd.