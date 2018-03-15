Thomas calls it quits in Cleveland (AUDIO)

Former Wisconsin Badger Joe Thomas announced he is retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL.

The 10-time Pro Bowler with the Cleveland Browns made the decision after spending several months contemplating his future.

Thomas had played 10,363 consecutive snaps before tearing his left triceps during an Oct. 22 game against Tennessee. It’s believed to be the longest run in pro football history.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin native played for the Badgers from 2003 to 2006. He won the Outland Trophy as college football’s top interior lineman in 2006 and his former coach, Barry Alvarez, said Thomas may have been the best offensive lineman to every play at Wisconsin.

Thomas was selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.

The Browns plan to enshrine the number 10,363 to recognize his consecutive snaps streak in the team’s Ring of Honor at a home game this season. The former Badgers shouldn’t have to wait too long before he is elected as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road in Canton.

AUDIO: Barry Alvarez says Joe Thomas is probably the best offensive lineman to ever play at Wisconsin :19

AUDIO: Joe Thomas exemplified what being a Badger was all about :20