Three announced candidates in 1st Senate District special election

Hours after Governor Scott Walker complied with a court order by by setting the date for a special election in two vacant legislative seats, three candidates are already in the race in the 1st Senate District.

Door County Economic Development Corporation executive director Caleb Frostman is running as a Democrat.

Reprsentative Andre Jacque of De Pere and Green Bay factory manager Alex Renard will square off in a Republican primary on May 15.. Renard and Jacque were already planning on running in the regular fall elections.

The special election is set for June 12.

The district covers parts of Calumet, Brown, Manitowoc, Kewaunee and Door counties. Republican Sen. Frank Lasee of De Pere resigned last December to take a job with the Walker administration.

In the 42nd Assembly District north of Madison Lodi Town Board member Jon Plumer will run as a Republican. Democrats Tyler Raley of Rio and George Ferriter of Doylestown are also running.