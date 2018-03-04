Top-ranked Badger women’s hockey falls in WCHA title game

Despite outshooting the Golden Gophers 32-24, the No. 1 ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 7 Minnesota in the championship game of the 2018 WCHA Final Faceoff Sunday at Ridder Arena.

After going down 1-0 early in the first period, Wisconsin (30-4-2) freshman Delaney Drake buried a rebound to notch her first collegiate goal to even the game at one.

But the Gophers (24-10-3) forward Taylor Williamson scored the game-winner in the opening minutes of the second frame to put the gophers back up by one.

The Badgers had several scoring chances in the third period. but Minnesota forward Nicole Schammel scored an empty-net goal with 14 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach.

Wisconsin, which won the WCHA’s regular season title, now awaits its NCAA tournament fate as the NCAA will announce the eight-team field on Sunday at 8 p.m. CT in a selection show on NCAA.com.