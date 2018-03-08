Top Wisconsin Republicans oppose Trump tariffs

Top Wisconsin Republicans are not on board with President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs. The president signed the tariffs — with exemptions for Canada and Mexico — over objections from Republicans like Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who on CNN Thursday morning said American companies that use those metals will be harmed.

“Their costs are going to increase, their products are going to be less competitive on global markets, and oh by the way American consumers will pay higher prices,” Johnson said.

Governor Scott Walker made his concerns the topic of his weekly radio address. “I believe that these tariffs will actually cost us jobs, rather than protecting them,” the governor said.

“I disagree with this action and fear its unintended consequences,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement. “There are unquestionably bad trade practices by nations like China, but the better approach is targeted enforcement of those bad practices.”