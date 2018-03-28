UW basketball adds Strickland to the mix

Florida senior point guard Tai Strickland has verbally committed to play basketball at Wisconsin in 2018. He announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has given Wisconsin an oral commitment for the 2018 class.

Strickland is the son of former NBA standout guard Rod Strickland. He can official sign a letter of intent in April 11.

Strickland chose UW over Rutgers, Minnesota, Boston College, DePaul and South Florida. He joins forward Taylor Currie of Clarkston, Michigan and center Joe Hedstrom of Hopkins, Minnesota in the 2018 class.

Strickland gives the Badgers a number of options at the two guard spots next season.