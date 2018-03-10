UW-Oshkosh among the final 8 in NCAA D-3 Tournament

The state of Wisconsin went into the NCAA Division 3 Sweet 16 with three teams remaining in the field on Friday night. One team, the Oshkosh Titans emerged as the field was reduced to eight teams heading into tonight’s Sectional Finals.

The Titans (23-7) got 32 points from Charlie Noone to knock off Emory college 93-72. Oshkosh faces host Augustana at 7 p.m. tonight with the winner heading to the NCAA D-3 Final Four.

Both Platteville and Stevens Point lost in Platteville last night. The host Pioneers fell to Nebraska-Wesleyan 79-78 as Nate Schimonitz hit a jumper with two seconds left to give the Prairie Wolves the last second win.

Earlier in Platteville, Stevens Point fell to top-ranked Whitman College 65-55.