Van Vliet leaving Wisconsin

Junior forward Andy Van Vliet has decided to leave the Wisconsin men’s basketball program and has been granted his release to explore transfer options.

“After meeting with the coaching staff last week, I have made the decision to leave the University of Wisconsin and pursue my academic and athletic goals at another Division 1 school,” Van Vliet said in a post on his Twitter account. “I want to thank coach Ryan and coach Close for giving me the opportunity to come to a world-class university and not only develop as a basketball player, but as a man. When I made the difficult decision to leave my country and come here to play, Wisconsin was my first choice. Wisconsin has taught me a lot of things and I have grown and matured because of the challenges and experiences I have had here. My only regret is not being able to finish what I have started, but this school and community will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Van Vliet appeared in 31 games over two seasons at Wisconsin. The Antwerp, Belgium, native averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 17 games in 2017-18, notching career highs of 18 points and eight rebounds vs. South Carolina State.