Victim in Green Bay hit-and-run dies

Green Bay police report a 47-year-old bicyclist who was hit by an SUV last weekend has died. Bond was set at $100,000 dollars cash Tuesday, for the man charged in connection with Sunday’s hit and run crash that resulted in Russell Owens’ death.

Twenty-nine year-old Barry Watters was facing six counts, including hit and run causing bodily harm, using a vehicle with a controlled substance and eluding an officer. The victim’s death means those charges will be amended.

A witness reported seeing a bicyclist struck from behind by an SUV on Sunday afternoon. According to that witness, the victim ended up on the hood of the vehicle and fell on to the road. The SUV then reportedly drove over the bicyclist’s legs, two people got out of the car, got back in and drove off.

Police reported the driver led officers on a short pursuit. Watter’s passenger reported that he had smoked marijuana prior to the crash. Watters’ passenger, Ramon Luise Novoa, was charged with failing to aid the victim or report a crime.

UPDATE: Green Bay police are now recommending a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for Watters.