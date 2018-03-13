Village garage to hold guns for high school shooting team

Guns to be used by a Rock County school district’s new competitive shooting team will not be stored at the school. The Parkview School District asked permission to store the guns for the Parkview High School shooting team in a building owned by the Village of Orfordville.

The school district received a grant for a 50-gun safe, which will be stored in the village garage. Orfordville Police Chief Brian Raupp said photos of each adult allowed to check out the guns will also be kept at the village hall. Sport-shooting competitions are held primarily on weekends, so the guns would be checked out on Fridays and returned on Mondays.

The Village Board approved the plan Monday, but still wants to run it by their attorney.

