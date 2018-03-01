Vogt sidelined with shoulder injury

The Milwaukee Brewers have their first injury of the spring. Catcher Stephen Vogt suffered a right shoulder strain that is expected to keep him out of action for two to three weeks.

Manny Pina will open the season as the Brewers starting catcher. The backup job was expected to be a battle between Vogt and Jett Bandy, who is out of minor-league options.

An MRI showed some damage in Vogt’s shoulder, but the injury was described as a sprained shoulder.

The 33-year-old Vogt signed a one-year deal worth $3.06 million but the deal is not guaranteed. He spent the offseason building arm strength and working on throwing mechanics after throwing out just one of 28 (3.6%) would be base stealers for the Brewers last season.

In question now, will Vogt be able to return in time to see enough playing action to open the regular season on the active roster?

Brewers play Giants to a tie

The Brewers and San Francisco Giants played to a 10-10 tie at Maryvale Baseball Park on Wednesday. Their record now stands at 5-1-1 in the spring.

The Brewers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks today. Wade Miley is scheduled to start for the Brewers. Zach Godley goes for the Diamondbacks.

Braun gets time at first base

Ryan Braun made his debut at first base on Wednesday and he did so while using his normal outfielders glove. Braun played four innings, handling all of his chances without incident. He also had a hit in two at bats.