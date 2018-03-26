Voters will decide future of Wisconsin Treasurer’s office

Wisconsin voters on April 3 will have to decide on whether to eliminate the office of state treasurer. Jack Voight, who served as treasurer from 1995 to 2007, says the vote should be no. Voight says the office once played an important oversight role.

“I was an advocate as well as a critic, on various financial issues in this state,” Voight said in a recent interview on WHBY.

The constitutional office has been gradually stripped of most duties. Voight says that puts too much control in the hands of the governor’s office, and silences a voice for taxpayers. “I don’t think the governor should be the CEO as welll as the CFO of our state.”

Current Treasurer Matt Adamczyk — who campaigned on eliminating the position — has said it’s no longer needed and its elimination would save taxpayers money.