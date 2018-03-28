Walker issues partial veto of sex offender bill

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker signed 41 measures into law on Wednesday, while issuing a partial veto to Assembly Bill 539, which made changes related to the supervised release and representation of sexually violent persons.

Walker’s objections to the measure had to do with the proposed changes in how the sexually violent offenders would be released. According to his veto statement, he wasn’t comfortable with allowing offenders who committed crimes against vulnerable adults or elderly people to be released in areas closer to nursing homes or elderly care centers. Additionally, the bill would have allowed child sex offenders to be released closer to schools, parks, or churches.

AB 539 was sponsored by Stevens Point Senator Patrick Testin and Nekoosa’s Scott Krug.

Walker said with his veto those portions of the bill can be improved while not weakening the current law protections that keep sexually violent personas a reasonable distance away from vulnerable individuals.

Walker signed a law that cracks down on people who legally buy a gun, and intend to give it to someone banned from having one. They’re called “straw” purchases, and the crime would now be a felony.

Under another new law, repeat offenders convicted of illegally possessing a gun, or committing a crime with one, will spend at least four years in prison.

WSAU, WHBY