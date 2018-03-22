Walker releases list of proposed ‘Economic Opportunity Zones’

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has released a list of recommended “Economic Opportunity Zones” in the state. The Republican governor said the 120 zones, located in urban, rural and tribal areas could serve to encourage economic development under provisions of the new federal tax law.

The Economic Opportunity Zones Program is a federal community development tax incentive program which creates an incentive for businesses and community members to invest. The list of recommended zones, located in 44 counties across the state, has been forwarded to the U.S. Department of Treasury for consideration.