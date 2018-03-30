Walker signs bill to close Lincoln Hills

Governor Scott Walker has signed a bill that will close a troubled northern Wisconsin youth prison. The measure was passed in special sessions of both the state Assembly and Senate, and is part of an $80 million package that would reform youth corrections in Wisconsin.

As part of that program, both Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake would be closed by 2021.

To replace them, a number of smaller, regional youth detention centers would be built across Wisconsin. Youth offenders facing less serious charges would also be housed in county-run facilities.