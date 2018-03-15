Walker wants special session on school safety

Governor Scott Walker is calling the Wisconsin Legislature into special session to consider a school safety package. Walker’s proposals include a $100 million grant program to pay for school security upgrades.

The Governor’s office issued a press release on Thursday, a day after thousands of student in Wisconsin and across the nation staged a classroom walkout to draw attention to gun violence and mass shootings at schools.

Two of the things demanded by students — universal background checks for gun purchases, and increasing the minimum age to buy a gun to 21 — are not included in the governor’s proposals.

“No child, parent, or teacher should ever have to feel unsafe in school,” Walker’s statement said. “This package of bills focuses on ways we can help schools be safe.”

Democrats were quick to pan the proposals. “For a plan that is supposed to be about gun safety, I don’t see anything in here that will keep deadly firearms out of the wrong hands,” said a statment from Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling of La Crosse.

Walker’s proposals also include mandatory reporting for any threats of school violence, as well as adding a requirement for parental notification to the state’s anti-bullying statute.