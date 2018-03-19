Walker’s priorities may fail to pass legislature

With the session nearly over, some of Governor Scott Walker’s top priorities may not get finished in the legislature. An Assembly special session will take up school safety. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steinke says it won’t work, if the Senate doesn’t vote on the same bill.

“Obviously, that would be problematic,” Steineke said. “We’re on the same page with the governor. We actually want to hold hearings on these ideas, and possibly add to the them, which is going to take some time.” Walker’s proposals include a $100 million grant program to pay for school security upgrades.

The Assembly Education Committee has scheduled a public hearing at 10 a.m. hearing Tuesday on the school safety bills. The state Senate is set to meet in for the last time in regular session on Tuesday, and will act on similar legislation. “I think it would be best for everybody involved, if we could come together around a common strategy to get these pieces of legislation done,” Steineke said.

Walker’s Lincoln Hills agenda and child tax credit may also hit a dead end in the Senate, if GOP leaders in both chambers fail to compromise.