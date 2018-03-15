WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament opens Thursday

The 103rd Annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Basketball State Tournament tips off at the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

The single elimination tournament features a five division format with four teams qualifying in each of the five divisions.

The 2018 Schedule follows.

Thursday, March 15

Division 3

#1 Valders (23-3) vs. #4 Kettle Moraine Lutheran (22-5) – 1:35 p.m.

#2 East Troy (21-5) vs. #3 Prescott (24-2) – 3:15 p.m.

Division 4

#1 Roncalli (21-5) vs. #4 Pardeeville (23-3) – 6:35 p.m.

#2 Clear Lake (25-0) vs. #3 Marathon (22-4) – 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 16

Division 5

#1 Bangor (25-1) vs. #4 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran (15-12) – 9:05 a.m.

#2 Deerfield (23-4) vs. #3 McDonell Central Catholic (17-10) – 11:15 p.m.

Division 2

#1 Kaukauna (23-3) vs. #4 Westosha Central (20-4) – 1:35 p.m.

#2 La Crosse Central (24-2) vs. Milwaukee Washington (23-3) – 3:15 p.m.

Division 1

#1 Oshkosh North (25-1) vs. #4 Hamilton (17-9) – 6:35 p.m.

#2 Sun Prairie (25-1) vs. #3 Brookfield East (24-2) – 8:15 p.m.

All five championship games are set for Saturday with the Division 5 championship starting at 11:05 a.m.