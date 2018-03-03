WIAA discontinues summer baseball

The WIAA’s Board of Control voted unanimously on Friday to discontinue summer baseball after the 2018 season.

The number of teams still playing summer baseball had fallen below 40 and Wisconsin had been the only state to offer both a spring and summer season in baseball for varsity play.

A number of schools in the Milwaukee area, had already announced a switch in past months.

Kapco Park in Mequon has served as the championship host since 2012.

Starting in 2019, the summer teams will join the spring schools and the state’s best high school baseball teams will be settled at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.