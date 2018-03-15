WIAA extends deal in Madison

The WIAA announced on Wednesday that the University of Wisconsin will remain the primary home for the association’s state championships for the next seven years.

The WIAA and the UW signed a contract extension that will allow boys basketball, football, wrestling, boys and girls golf and softball championships to call Madison their home through 2025.

Just a week earlier, the WIAA announced an agreement to holds its state girls and boys volleyball and girls basketball at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon through 2025.

Boys basketball is the longest running tournament on the UW campus, dating back to 1920.