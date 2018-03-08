WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament opens today

The 43rd Annual WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament tips off at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Following is today’s schedule:

Division 3

Marshall (25-1) vs. Wisconsin Dells (25-1) – 1:35 p.m.

Amherst (25-1) vs. Saint Thomas More (21-5) – 3:15 p.m.

Division 4

Aquinas (26-0) vs. Crandon (22-2) – 6:35 p.m.

Melrose-Mindoro (26-0) vs. Manitowoc Lutheran (21-4) – 8:15 p.m.

Tournament Extended in Green Bay

The WIAA and PMI reached an agreement to extend the Girls State Basketball and Volleyball tournaments through 2025. The Boys State Volleyball Tournament also starts play at the Resch Center in 2019.