WIAA State Hockey Championships face-off today

The 48th WIAA boys state hockey tournament opens today at Veteran Memorial Coliseum in Madison. The 17th annual girls state hockey tournament starts on Friday.

Day one today brings boys quarterfinal action.

Quarterfinal matchups

Hudson (23-1-1) vs. Fond du Lac Springs (21-4-2) 10:00 a.m.

Green Bay Notre Dame (18-7-2) vs. Verona (20-3-2) 12:15 p.m.

Eau Claire Memorial (23-2-2) vs. West Salem/Bangor (20-7) 4:00 p.m.

Waukesha (20-4-3) vs. D.C. Everest (19-6-2) 6:15 p.m.

Girls Semifinals – Friday

Eau Claire North Co-op (24-3) vs. D.C. Everest Co-op (19-8) 10:00 a.m.

Sun Prairie Co-op (20-6-1) vs. Fond du Lac Co-op (19-8) 12:15 p.m.

Boys Semifinals are Friday afternoon. The boys and girls state championship games are set for Saturday.