Wick lands third place at NCAA’s

The last match that Barry Davis coached at the University of Wisconsin turned out a winner.

Day three of the 2018 NCAA Championships in Cleveland wrapped up on Saturday and Wisconsin freshman Evan Wick wrapped up third place at 165 pounds, clinching the finish with by pinning Lock Haven’s Chance Marsteller.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to be the last wrestler in college to wrestle for Coach Barry,” Wick said in his post-match interview. “I love him so much. He’s got an incredible passion for the sport, he’s very innovative. A lot of the stuff that I’m doing out here I wouldn’t be able to do without Coach Barry, so I love him, wish him the best and will always be in contact.”

Davis himself, received a standing ovation from the crowd, recognizing his 25-year career at Wisconsin as he walked off the mat.

Wisconsin finished 17th in the NCAA Tournament. Four Big Ten teams captured the top four spots in the final standings, with Penn State repeating as champs. Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan finished second through fourth, respectively.

Wick’s only loss in the NCAA tournament came to Virginia Tech’s David McFadden, 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Wick finished his first NCAA Tournament with a 5-1 mark.