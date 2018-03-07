Wilkerson set to talk with Packers today

Free agent defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson is scheduled to visit with the Green Bay Packers today. His visit on Tuesday was postponed because of weather.

The former Pro Bowler was released by the New York Jets on Monday and now could potentially reconnect with Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. Pettine was the Jets defensive coordinator in 2011 when they selected Wilkerson in the NFL Draft.

Wilkerson was released by the Jets in a cost-cutting move. His last contract paid him an average of $17.2 million a year with the Jets.

Wilkerson’s numbers were good prior to signing his first big contract. Once he signed a five-year, $86 million deal, he put together a pair of disappointing seasons. Last year he had just 3 1/2 sacks in 13 games. He had some problems with showing up late for meetings, which won’t likely sit well with the Packers.