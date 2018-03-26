Wisconsin students walking to Ryan’s office

A group of Wisconsin students are walking more than 50 miles from Madison to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office in Janesville. It’s an extension of Saturday’s “March for Our Lives” rally backing survivors of the Florida school shooting.

The students are asking Ryan to support a ban on military-style weapons, another ban on accessories like bump stocks, and increased regulations on buying guns, like stricter background checks, raising the legal age to 21 and inserting a four-day waiting period.

Organizer Brendan Fardella said adults “don’t necissarily think of high schoolers” when it comes to change and empowerment. “Just because we’re 16, 17, 18 or 15, it doesn’t make a difference.” The trip is expected to take four days. Upon reaching Janesville, the students will hold a gun reform rally at Traxler Park.

A Ryan spokesman told WKOW in an email that “The congressman appreciates those making their voices heard.”