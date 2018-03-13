Wisconsin U.S. Senators react to Tillerson’s departure

Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators reacted on Tuesday, to changes at the State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency. President Donald Trump has replaced Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson issued a statement.

“Secretary Tillerson served his country admirably in a very difficult job, and I have a great deal of respect for him. I look forward to meeting with Director Pompeo to discuss his nomination and learn more about his plans for running the State Department.”

Democrat Tammy Baldwin tweeted on the moves.

The chaotic revolving door in the Trump Administration continues to undermine our national security abroad and here at home. The nominees will soon face a confirmation process in the Senate where they should face tough questions. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) March 13, 2018

The Washington Post reports that Pompeo, a former Republican lawmaker from Kansas, developed a warm relationship with the president. As CIA Director, Pompeo often delivered the President’s Daily Brief to Trump in person, and would also field the president’s queries on a range of topics.

Haspel is a career intelligence officer who joined the CIA in 1985. The New York Times reports that Haspel oversaw the torture of two terrorism suspects at a “black site” in Thailand in 2002. According to The Times, one of those suspects was reportedly waterboarded 83 times in one month.