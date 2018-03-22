Google+

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate at all-time low

A new low for Wisconsin — but a good one. The state’s preliminary unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 2.9 percent in February.

The figure released Thursday by the Department of Workforce Development prompted Governor Scott Walker to note the previous low of three percent was reached back in 1999, when Republican Tommy Thompson was governor.

Walker is up for re-election in November.


