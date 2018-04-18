2018 NFL Schedule to be released Thursday night

The complete 2018 NFL regular-season schedule will be released Thursday night on NFL Network as part of a two-hour special.

Each teams opponents were already revealed in January.

The Green Bay Packers will play home games at Lambeau Field against Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Arizona, San Francisco, Buffalo, Miami and Atlanta.

On the road, the Packers will face Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, New England, N.Y. Jets and Washington.

Based on opponent’s combined win percentage from 2017, the Packers are set to have the toughest schedule in the league this season.