Baldwin a ‘no’ vote on Pompeo

By

Tammy Baldwin is a “no” on Mike Pompeo. In a tweet posted after meeting with President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Senator said Pompeo “is inclined to choose military force as a first option over diplomatic solutions to the many challenges we face around the world.”

The Senate is expected to confirm Pompeo later this week. Baldwin also voted against Pompeo’s appointment as CIA director.


