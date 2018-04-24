Baldwin a ‘no’ vote on Pompeo

Tammy Baldwin is a “no” on Mike Pompeo. In a tweet posted after meeting with President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Senator said Pompeo “is inclined to choose military force as a first option over diplomatic solutions to the many challenges we face around the world.”

My statement on the Pompeo nomination for Secretary of State: pic.twitter.com/0mJIWzVXbH — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) April 24, 2018

The Senate is expected to confirm Pompeo later this week. Baldwin also voted against Pompeo’s appointment as CIA director.