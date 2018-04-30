Baldwin: FDA needs to enforce dairy standards of identity

The FDA promises a “close look” at nondairy products labeled “milk.” Wisconsin Democrat, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, said dairy farmers have a lot to contend with right now. “And then to have the dairy case filled with these other items that claim to be milk but aren’t, that’s another injury.”

Baldwin said federal standards define milk as a product sourced from animals. But Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told her the issue needs further study.

“When he said they were going to undertake further study, I’m like ‘what further study do you need.?'” Baldwin said the FDA needs to act, and to issue guidance on enforcement of its existing dairy standards of identity.