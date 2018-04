The Big Ten’s 2018-’19 league basketball schedule is out. The Big Ten is going to a 20-game league schedule, an increase of two games from last season.

Wisconsin will play home games only against Michigan State, Purdue and Rutgers. They’ll play road games only against Indiana, Nebraska and Ohio State.

The Badgers will play every other team twice in the upcoming season, including border rivals Minnesota and Iowa.

Dates, times and television assignments will be released at a later date.