Big Ten Rowing championships set Devils Lake State Park in 2019

The 2019 Big Ten Rowing Championships have been awarded to Wisconsin and will be held at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo.

The oldest, largest and most visited state park in the state will play host to one of the premiere rowing events in the country on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

It’ll be the third time since Big Ten women’s rowing started in 2000 that Wisconsin’s hosted the conference championships. The previous two were held on Lake Wingra in 2000 and 2007.

The eight team Big The Championships will mark the fourth women’s rowing event to take place at Devil’s Lake since 2015. The Badger men have competed their several times since 2012, and they will host Boston University, Minnesota, M.I.T. and M-S-O-E Saturday and Northeastern on Sunday on the 2000 meter course at Devil’s Lake that’s surrounded by bluffs to the East and West and beaches to the North and South.

The 2018 event will be held May 12 in Indianapolis. The 2019 championships will also mark the first time the Big Ten rowing championships will be held outside of Indianapolis since 2010, when the event was held in East Lansing, Michigan, by Michigan State. That year, Wisconsin captured its first and only Big Ten rowing team title to date.

AUDIO: Wisconsin coach Bebe Bryans can’t wait to host the 2019 Big Ten Regatta :20

AUDIO: Bebe Bryans says Devils Lake has great views where ever you go :12