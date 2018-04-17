Bon-Ton liquidation likely after no qualified buyers place bids at auction

It looks like efforts to save the parent company of Younkers and Boston Store are not going to work out.

An auction for the assets of the Bon-Ton company started late Monday night and Reuters is reporting that only liquidators have entered any bids for the company.

Executives for the embattled retailer have been seeking a purchaser for the company after they went into bankruptcy earlier this year, but so far no qualified purchasers have stepped up.

If no buyer is found, Bon-Ton has announced it would be closing most of its remaining stores in Wisconsin, and would be firing over 700 employees at their headquarters in Milwaukee and over 2,200 employees statewide.