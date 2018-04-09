Brewers blanked by Cubs (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers offensive has hit a snag, falling to the Chicago Cubs 3-0 in their series finale on Sunday at Miller Park.

The Brewers managed just three hits off of Cubs starter Jose Quintana and were shutout for the third time in the last five games.

The Cubs took three of four in the series and the Brewers finished their seven-game home stand with a 2-5 record.

Two things have led to the Brewers problems. Offensively, they’re hitting .233 as a team, which ranks 10th in the National League. They rank 14th with a .289 on-base percentage. And they hit just .210 on the home stand, .150 with runners in scoring position.

Newcomer Christian Yelich has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique injury.

The Brewers defense has been just as disappointing, if not even more. Another error on Sunday gives the Brewers 14 for the season. That number leads the Major Leagues.

Chase Anderson was the victim of non-support on Sunday, tossing six innings of 2-run, 4-hit ball and taking the loss.

The Brewers (5-5) head back out on the road to open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight. Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 7.00) faces Miles Mikolas (1-0, 6.35) in the pitching matchup. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. in St. Louis.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on defensive and hitting issues :13

AUDIO: Chase Anderson says trust the process :13