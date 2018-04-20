Brewers break out on offense

Lorenzo Cain, Ryan Braun and Orlando Arcia all clubbed home runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 12-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night at Miller Park.

Braun’s pinch-hit, three-run blast highlighted a seven-run sixth inning. It helped him reach the 1,000 career RBI milestone.

Jesus Aguilar added three hits, three RBI and scored a pair of runs for the Brewers, who have won three in-a-row to improve to 11-0 on the season. Aguilar improved his average to .414 for the season.

Chase Anderson went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and three runs to earn his second win (2-1) of the season. All three Miami runs came on a pair of Lewis Brinson home runs to center field.

The Brewers outhit the Marlins 13-5.

Game two of the series is tonight at Miller Park. Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 5.60) pitches for the Brewers. Trevor Richards (0-1, 4.70) gets the nod for Miami.