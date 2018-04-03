Brewers drop home opener to the Cardinals (AUDIO)

After a 3-0 start to the season, the Milwaukee Brewers returned to Miller Park for their home opener against St. Louis. It was the Cardinals who ruined the party with a 8-4 win on Monday.

The Cardinals improved to 87-54 against the Brewers since Miller Park opened in 2001.

The Brewers downfall started in the fifth when Miles Mikolas clubbed a two-out, two-run home run off of Brewers starter and loser Zach Davies. The Mikolas home run was his first hit in the Major Leagues.

The Cardinals then scored four more runs in the sixth inning to break it open. Brandon Woodruff came on in relief and surrendered a three-run homer to Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong.

The Brewers clubbed three home runs themselves, getting long balls from Manny Pina, Lorenzo Cain and Eric Thames.

Davies wound up allowing seven runs (6 earned) on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out six.

Davies has struggled at Miller Park, posting a 5.82 ERA in his last 17 home starts last season.

The two teams return for game two of the series on Tuesday night. Chase Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season after allowing no runs and just one hit in six innings in the series opening win over the San Diego Padres last Thursday.

AUDIO: Zach Davies on surrendering home run to Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas :15

AUDIO: Craig Counsell said the 5th inning was the killer :14