Brewers drop series opener to Cubs (AUDIO)

Kyle Hendricks and two Chicago relievers combined to help the Cubs blank the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 at Wrigley Field on Thursday night.

In winning the opening game of the series, the Cubs have taken four of five from the Brewers so far this season, with three of the four wins coming via the shutout.

Hendricks tossed seven shutout innings and struck out five on his way to a 2-1 record. Kyle Schwarber’s solo homer in the sixth off of Chase Anderson was the only offense Chicago would need. It was Schwarber’s seventh home run of the season.

The Brewers managed just four hits on the night, all coming against Hendricks and all with two outs.

Anderson (2-2) allowed five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in seven innings.

The Brewers fell percentage points behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central Division standings, while the Cubs are two games back.

Game two of the series is Friday afternoon. Brent Suter (1-2, 5.68) pitches for the Brewers. Yu Darvish (0-2, 6.86) goes for the Cubs. First pitch at Wrigley Field is set for 1:20 p.m.

AUDIO: Chase Anderson says he made one mistake to Kyle Schwarber :13

AUDIO: Craig Counsell says the bats haven’t done well against the Cubs this season :11