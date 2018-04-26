Brewers extend win streak to eight games

The Milwaukee Brewers may have faced some of baseball’s bottom feeders recently, but they are not apologizing for eight straight victories. Number eight came Wednesday night, a 6-2 victory and two-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

The Brewers (16-9) have allowed just 14 runs over the last eight games, an average of 1.75 runs a game.

Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin (2-1) retired the first 11 batters he faced. He ended up going 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. When he left in the sixth, Chacin had thrown just 64 pitches, his best performance of the season.

The Brewers finally got to Royals starter Jason Hammel in the fourth inning, scoring four times. Ryan Braun, who singled in the frame, had three hits on the night. Jesus Aguilar drove in a pair of runs.

The Brewers used four relievers to finish up. Dan Jennings got the last out in the 6th. Jacob Barnes, Josh Hader and Taylor Williams finished off the last three innings to secure the victory.

The stakes go up with the first of four games tonight against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Chase Anderson (2-1, 3.25) gets the start for the Brewers. Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 4.09) pitches for the Chicago.